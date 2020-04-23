Mobile POS Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| Square, Ingenico, iZettle, Intuit, Payleven, PayPal, Adyen, CHARGE Anywhere

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Mobile POS market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Mobile POS market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Mobile POS market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Mobile POS market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Mobile POS market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Mobile POS market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Mobile POS market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Mobile POS market. All findings and data on the global Mobile POS market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Mobile POS market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Mobile POS Market Research Report: Square, Ingenico, iZettle, Intuit, Payleven, PayPal, Adyen, CHARGE Anywhere, VeriFone Inc, PAX, Newland

Global Mobile POS Market Type Segments: Card Reader, Chip-and-PIN Reader, Other

Global Mobile POS Market Application Segments: Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality Industry, Other

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Mobile POS market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Mobile POS market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Mobile POS market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Mobile POS market.

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Mobile POS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Mobile POS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Card Reader

1.3.3 Chip-and-PIN Reader

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Mobile POS Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Retail

1.4.3 Restaurant

1.4.4 Hospitality Industry

1.4.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mobile POS Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobile POS Industry

1.6.1.1 Mobile POS Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Mobile POS Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Mobile POS Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Mobile POS Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Mobile POS Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Mobile POS Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Mobile POS Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Mobile POS Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Mobile POS Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Mobile POS Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Mobile POS Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Mobile POS Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Mobile POS Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Mobile POS Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Mobile POS Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mobile POS Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Mobile POS Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Mobile POS Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Mobile POS Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mobile POS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobile POS as of 2019)

3.4 Global Mobile POS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Mobile POS Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobile POS Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Mobile POS Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Mobile POS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Mobile POS Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Mobile POS Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Mobile POS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Mobile POS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Mobile POS Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Mobile POS Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Mobile POS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Mobile POS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Mobile POS Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Mobile POS Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Mobile POS Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Mobile POS Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Mobile POS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Mobile POS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Mobile POS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Mobile POS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Mobile POS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Mobile POS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Mobile POS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Mobile POS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Mobile POS Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Mobile POS Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Mobile POS Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Mobile POS Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Mobile POS Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Mobile POS Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Mobile POS Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Mobile POS Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Mobile POS Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Mobile POS Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Mobile POS Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Mobile POS Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Mobile POS Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Mobile POS Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Mobile POS Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Mobile POS Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Mobile POS Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Mobile POS Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Square

8.1.1 Square Corporation Information

8.1.2 Square Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Square Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.1.5 Square SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Square Recent Developments

8.2 Ingenico

8.2.1 Ingenico Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ingenico Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Ingenico Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.2.5 Ingenico SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Ingenico Recent Developments

8.3 iZettle

8.3.1 iZettle Corporation Information

8.3.2 iZettle Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 iZettle Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.3.5 iZettle SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 iZettle Recent Developments

8.4 Intuit

8.4.1 Intuit Corporation Information

8.4.2 Intuit Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Intuit Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.4.5 Intuit SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Intuit Recent Developments

8.5 Payleven

8.5.1 Payleven Corporation Information

8.5.2 Payleven Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Payleven Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.5.5 Payleven SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Payleven Recent Developments

8.6 PayPal

8.6.1 PayPal Corporation Information

8.6.2 PayPal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 PayPal Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.6.5 PayPal SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 PayPal Recent Developments

8.7 Adyen

8.7.1 Adyen Corporation Information

8.7.2 Adyen Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Adyen Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.7.5 Adyen SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Adyen Recent Developments

8.8 CHARGE Anywhere

8.8.1 CHARGE Anywhere Corporation Information

8.8.2 CHARGE Anywhere Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 CHARGE Anywhere Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.8.5 CHARGE Anywhere SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 CHARGE Anywhere Recent Developments

8.9 VeriFone Inc

8.9.1 VeriFone Inc Corporation Information

8.9.2 VeriFone Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 VeriFone Inc Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.9.5 VeriFone Inc SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 VeriFone Inc Recent Developments

8.10 PAX

8.10.1 PAX Corporation Information

8.10.2 PAX Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 PAX Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.10.5 PAX SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 PAX Recent Developments

8.11 Newland

8.11.1 Newland Corporation Information

8.11.2 Newland Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Newland Mobile POS Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mobile POS Products and Services

8.11.5 Newland SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Newland Recent Developments

9 Mobile POS Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Mobile POS Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Mobile POS Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Mobile POS Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Mobile POS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Mobile POS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Mobile POS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Mobile POS Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Mobile POS Sales Channels

11.2.2 Mobile POS Distributors

11.3 Mobile POS Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

