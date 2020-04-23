North America Deep Learning Chip Market | Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027

This market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Businesses can utilize this North America Deep Learning Chip market report to obtain productive ideas with which product can be made more effective and impressive in the competitive market. North America Deep Learning Chip market research report is the high quality report having in-depth market research studies. In addition to detailing about competitive landscape of the key players, this report also offers complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology.

This market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. This market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. It is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics.

The deep learning chip market is segmented on the basis of chip type into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and Others. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the GPU chip type is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the deep learning chip market. However, the ASIC segment is projected to be the fastest-growing chip type with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Driving factor such as the rising investments in deep learning chip start-ups is propelling the growth of the . Further, the increasing adoption of cloud-based computing across several industries is anticipated to boost the deep learning chip market growth in the near future. With ever-increasing use cases of AI and the evolving market landscape, the advancements in present chips have become a necessity. Deep learning chip is majorly used in data center training market where NVIDIA is a market leader. However, the demand for application-specific custom deep learning chips and inference on edge and data center are the fast-growing segments in deep learning chip market, and many new startups are coming up to tap this market.

Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices

com

Huawei Technologies

Baidu, Inc.

Alphabet

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA

Qualcomm Technologies

Samsung Electronics

Xilinx

The innovative technologies and solutions offered by these start-ups are going to intensify the competition in the deep learning chip market. The funding scenario is looking good for these startups majorly due to huge interest of industries in artificial intelligence and its capabilities to transform business processes. Some of the important developments in the start-up landscape include, in May 2019, Hailo Technologies Ltd. an Israeli private limited company launched the first of their deep learning processors named Hailo i-8 chips. This chip is expected to provide 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). In November 2019, Intel Corporation grew its prominence in artificial intelligence with the launch of its Nervana Neural Network processors for deep learning.

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – CHIP MARKET SEGMENTATION

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Technology

System-on-Chip

System-in-Package

Multi-chip Module

Others

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

NORTH AMERICA DEEP LEARNING – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

