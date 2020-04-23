North America Kyphoplasty Market 2020 SWOT Analysis By Top Players: Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Stryker,, Alphatec Spine, Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Merit Medical Systems., SPINUS, IZI Medical Products,

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “North America Kyphoplasty Market”. The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. North America Kyphoplasty Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this North America Kyphoplasty business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

North America kyphoplasty market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in growing older population, advanced methods in fracture stabilization and limitations in the conventional approach. Kyphoplasty is a surgical procedure which reduces or stabilizes the pressure of the backbone. It’s a form of vertebral increase surgery. A bubble system is inserted in the backbone and expanded to stretch the bone during the Kyphoplasty operation. The balloon cavity is then lined with a solution of bone glue. The method completes the creation of an internal cast in the spine in order to reduce discomfort, strengthen the damaged area and achieve missing spinal height.

Major Industry Competitors: North America Kyphoplasty Market

Medtronic,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,

Stryker,, Alphatec Spine, Inc.,

Globus Medical Inc.,

Merit Medical Systems.,

SPINUS, IZI Medical Products,

ZAVATION, Zimmer Biomet, Parallax Health Sciences, Inc., among others.

The 2020 Annual North America Kyphoplasty Market offers:

=> 100+ charts exploring and analyzing the North America Kyphoplasty market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

=> 10+ profiles of top North America Kyphoplasty producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

=> Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

=> Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in North America Kyphoplasty type

Key Segmentation: North America Kyphoplasty Market

By Product Type

Balloon

Needle

X- ray device

Cement Mixing

Delivery Devices

By Application

Restoring lost vertebral body

Correction of the local kyphosis

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increase in growing older population is boosting the growth of the market

Advanced methods in fracture stabilization is propelling the growth of the market

Limitations in the conventional approach pave the way for the expansion of the market

Growing osteoporosis cases is driving the growth of the market

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants

Future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Stryker announced the release of the SAKOS clinical test results for the SpineJack implantable fracture prevention device (SpineJack Device) in The Spine Journal.1 The SAKOS experiment was a retrospective, multicenter, randomized analysis designed to support a claim of non-inferiority for the use of SpineJack over Balloon Cyphoplasty (BKP) in the diagnosis of debilitating osteoporotic vertebral pressure. Depending on these trials, the SpineJack program has successfully demonstrated BKP non-inferiority with an outstanding risk / benefit profile for up to 12 months.

In December 2018, The Jupiter Medical Center is the first hospital in the southeastern United States to introduce SpineJack, an implantable device that relieves pain from severe vertebral compression fractures (ACFs), the most serious damage for osteoporosis sufferers. The revolutionary device stabilizes and returns the injured vertebra to its unique shape and height in a minimally invasive process lasting about half an hour. With this new generation, they are introducing the Jupiter Medical Center as a leader in spinal treatments that are not useful locally but globally.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of North America Kyphoplasty Market

Kyphoplasty Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Kyphoplasty Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Kyphoplasty Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Kyphoplasty Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Kyphoplasty Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of North America Kyphoplasty

Global North America Kyphoplasty Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

