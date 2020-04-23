Offshore Helicopter Services Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – AIR WALSER, Bristow Group, CHC Group, Era Group

Offshore Helicopter Services Market by 2027 Key Opportunities and Future Demand

This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Offshore Helicopter Services Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Offshore Helicopter Services Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Offshore helicopter services are the service provide by the company for offshore activities such as transportation, relocation and decommissioning, and other services. Growing crude oil demand across the globe is rising the production of the oil and gas that raises the demand for the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for the helicopter for the search and rescue operation are further support for the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- AIR WALSER, Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Era Group Inc., Falcon Aviation, Gulf Helicopters, Heliconia Group, Héli-Union, NHV Group, PHI, Inc.

The rapid expansion of the exploration activities coupled with the rising deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities is growing demand for the helicopter services that propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing offshore wind farms are rising demand for the helicopter for the various operation such as installation, maintenance, and others that are also boosting the growth of the offshore helicopter services market. The increasing demand for energy across the globe is rising the offshore activities that are expected to boom the growth of the offshore helicopter services market.

The global offshore helicopter services market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user. On the basis type the market is segmented as light helicopters, medium and heavy helicopters. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as oil and gas industry, offshore wind industry.

Offshore Helicopter Services Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

