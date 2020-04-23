Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. All findings and data on the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Research Report: Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Type Segments: Jackups, Semi-submersible, Drillships

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Application Segments: Oil, Gas

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market.

Questions answered by the report

Which are the dominant players of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

What will be the size of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Jackups

1.3.3 Semi-submersible

1.3.4 Drillships

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Oil

1.4.3 Gas

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industry

1.6.1.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling as of 2019)

3.4 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Keppel Corporation

8.1.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Keppel Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Keppel Corporation Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.1.5 Keppel Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Keppel Corporation Recent Developments

8.2 Sembcorp Marine

8.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

8.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.2.5 Sembcorp Marine SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Sembcorp Marine Recent Developments

8.3 DSME

8.3.1 DSME Corporation Information

8.3.2 DSME Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 DSME Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.3.5 DSME SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 DSME Recent Developments

8.4 SHI

8.4.1 SHI Corporation Information

8.4.2 SHI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 SHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.4.5 SHI SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 SHI Recent Developments

8.5 HHI

8.5.1 HHI Corporation Information

8.5.2 HHI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 HHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.5.5 HHI SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 HHI Recent Developments

8.6 NOV

8.6.1 NOV Corporation Information

8.6.2 NOV Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 NOV Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.6.5 NOV SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 NOV Recent Developments

8.7 CIMC Raffles

8.7.1 CIMC Raffles Corporation Information

8.7.2 CIMC Raffles Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 CIMC Raffles Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.7.5 CIMC Raffles SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 CIMC Raffles Recent Developments

8.8 CSIC Dalian

8.8.1 CSIC Dalian Corporation Information

8.8.2 CSIC Dalian Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 CSIC Dalian Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.8.5 CSIC Dalian SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 CSIC Dalian Recent Developments

8.9 COSCO

8.9.1 COSCO Corporation Information

8.9.2 COSCO Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 COSCO Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.9.5 COSCO SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 COSCO Recent Developments

8.10 CMHI

8.10.1 CMHI Corporation Information

8.10.2 CMHI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 CMHI Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Products and Services

8.10.5 CMHI SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 CMHI Recent Developments

9 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Sales Channels

11.2.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Distributors

11.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

