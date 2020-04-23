Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimated to Reach $59,925 million by 2023 – Baker Hughes, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Solvay, Ecolab, Newpark Resources, BASF SE, Lubrizol, Akzonobel NV, Albemarle

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Oilfield Chemicals Market “. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Oilfield chemicals market was valued at $41,667 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $59,925 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. Oilfield chemicals are used in various stages of oil & gas exploration along with reduced corrosion in the pipelines. Various type of oilfield chemicals are used in oilfields to reduce the maintenance of the equipment and to improve efficiency of the processes. These chemicals are applicable in different stages of oil exploration and are an integral part of the oil & gas industry. These chemicals provide high performance, temperature stability, and inhibit contamination in the drilling fluid system. In the production division, these chemicals help to separate oil from gas & water, enable consistent flow of oil from well, and enhance oil production.

What is the Leading Region For Oilfield chemicals Market ??

In 2016, North America was the leading region in global oilfield chemicals due to the growth in oil & gas activities in this region with the advancement in hydraulic fracturing and drilling processes. U.S. was the leading country in the North American oilfield chemicals market, followed by Canada. LAMEA followed North America, owing to the increase in investment in the development of new oil well and new oil discoveries in deep well drilling in the developing nations, such as Brazil. The global market is driven by the rise in oil exploration & production activities, which increases the need for oilfield chemicals, demand for advanced drilling fluids, growth in deep-water & ultra-deep-water drilling projects, and rapid expansion of shale oil & gas drilling and production. Moreover, the ongoing activities to fulfill increased global energy demand brought more petroleum crude oil wells to production state globally increases the demand for oilfield chemicals. However, crude oil price fluctuations and increase in environmental concerns are expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

The Global oilfield chemicals market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, it is divided as biocides, corrosion & scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, surfactants, polymers, gellants & viscosifiers, and others. On the basis of application, it is categorized intodrilling fluids, cementing, enhanced oil recovery, production chemicals, well stimulation, and workover & completion. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In September 2016, Clariant, a specialty chemical manufacturer acquired two Texas based companies named Kel-Tech and X-Chem to strengthen its North American oilfield production chemicals business. These two companies provide hydraulic fracturing chemicals to energy customers.

The major market players are as follows:

Baker Hughes

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton

Solvay S.A.

Ecolab Inc.

Newpark Resources Inc.

BASF SE

Lubrizol Corporation

Akzonobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging market trends and dynamics of the global oilfield chemicals market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Surfactants

Polymers

Gellants & Viscosifiers

Other Chemicals

By Application

Drilling Fluids

Cementing

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Production Chemicals

Well Stimulation

Workover & Completion

