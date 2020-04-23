Olefins Market Research, High Players, Segments, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Worth Chain 2020- 2026

Olefins Market research report. Top manufacturers include Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC), DowDuPont, ExxonMobil Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical.

Scope of Olefins Market: Olefins are some of the most important building blocks or raw materials for several key chemical products and intermediates. Olefins are mainly produced by cracking of crude oil, naphtha or natural gas. Olefins are used to manufacture several key plastics, polymers and resins such as Polyethylene, Polypropylene. Examples of olefins include, ethylene, propylene and butadiene.

☑ Ethylene

☑ Propylene

☑ Butadiene

☑ Manufacture

☑ Industriay

☑ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Olefins market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

