Operational Analytics Market Competitive Outlook | Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc.

Operational Analytics Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 19.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.Operational analytics industry is a more specific term for a type of business analytics which focuses on improving existing operations. This type of business analytics, like others, involves the use of various data mining and data aggregation tools to get more transparent information for business planning. Cloud computing, mobile devices, and IoT technologies continue to evolve and proliferate. As a result, businesses are generating and collecting more data than ever before.

Operational Analytics Market 2026 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Evolven Software,

Appnomic, Apptio, Inc.,

BAY DYNAMICS,

BMC Software, Inc.,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Software

Service

By Service

Managed Services

Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance



By Business Function

Information Technology (IT)

Marketing

Sales

Finance

Human Resources (HR)

Others

By Application

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk Management

Fraud Detection

Supply Chain Management

Customer Management

Workforce Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Others

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Hosted/on-cloud

By Industry Vertical

Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Competitive Analysis: Operational Analytics Market

Global operational analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operational analytics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Operational Analytics Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

IBM Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Inc., BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED, Splunk Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Evolven Software, Appnomic, Apptio, Inc., BAY DYNAMICS, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc, ContinuitySoftware, ExtraHop Networks and others.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Operational Analytics Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Operational Analytics Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Operational Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Operational Analytics Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Operational Analytics Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Operational Analytics Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Operational Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Operational Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

