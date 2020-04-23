Organic LED Market Overview On Revolutionary Trends By 2020 key players like LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Organic LED Market is expected to garner $37.2 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2015 – 2020. OLED, also known as organic light emitting diode is a flat light emitting technology developed by placing thin organic films between two conductors. OLED technology is garnering more acceptance among end users since they are thinner, brighter, lighter in weight, more power efficient and offer higher contrast as compared to LCDs. OLEDs offer wide viewing angles, faster response time, higher contrast ratios and more saturated colors to enhance viewing experience of end users.

OLED is one of the most promising display and lighting technologies that has the capability of offering power efficiency lighting and is superior compared to the fluorescent tubes and incandescent bulbs. OLED technology helps the end user to create flexible display and lighting panels. OLEDs are more expensive as compared to LED and LCD products. However, the price of these products would decrease gradually once the products get more acceptance in the market.

Some of the key players of Organic LED Market:

LG Electronics Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation and Universal Display Corporation.

The World OLED technology market is predicted to show a promising growth during the forecast period owing to the increased demand for energy efficient and eco-friendly lighting products that would consume less energy. This is the major factor driving the world OLED market. OLEDs are primarily used for display and lighting functions. Based on the rapid technological developments taking place, OLED technology has shown drastic improvement in the past few years.

The Global Organic LED Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Organic LED market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Organic LEDmarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Organic LED Market from 2014 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Organic LED Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2020 Forecast and analysis of Organic LED Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Organic LED Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Organic LED Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

