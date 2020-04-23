Permanent Magnet Motor Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2020 |

Permanent magnet is an object made up of ferromagnetic material, which has magnetic properties and creates its own magnetic field. Permanent magnet motors are manufactured using permanent magnets in the rotors. Rare earth magnets, made from rare earth metals, are powerful magnets used in PM motors. Unlike electromagnets, permanent magnets do not require continuous electrical energy to maintain their electric field, due to which PM motors are preferred over electromagnetic motors.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012624

One of the recent innovations in permanent magnets are the nanocomposite permanent magnets. The use of permanent magnets reduces the size of motors and improves performance, which can be done using nanocomposite permanent magnets. Currently, these magnets are used in magnetic storage media, biomedicine, sensors, pigments and catalysts.

Most permanent magnet motors are used in combination with AC or DC electric motors. These type of motors require less power, possess excellent heat dissipation property and performs with higher efficiencies as compared to other electric motors. Permanent magnet motors are used in various industrial applications, in order to improve the efficiencies of the machines.

Forklifts, Robots, Blower drives, Railroad (switchers, track, crossing gates), Marine Pumps and Amusement rides, are some of the prime examples where permanent magnet motors are used. Presently, various advantages of permanent magnets such as operating capabilities at higher temperatures, (due to less rotor losses) and less bearing currents (due to larger air gaps) are driving the permanent magnet motors market

The Global Permanent Magnet Motor Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

BY MOTOR TYPE

AC motors

DC motors

Hermetic motors

BY MAGNET TYPE

Neodymium (NdFeB)

Samarium Cobalt (SmCo5 and Sm2Co17)

Ferrite

BY APPLICATIONS

Factory Automation

Consumer

Office Automation

Commercial

Lab Equipment

Medical

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Permanent Magnet Motor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Permanent Magnet Motormarket with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012624

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Permanent Magnet Motor Market from 2013 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Permanent Magnet Motor Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2013 – 2020 Forecast and analysis of Permanent Magnet Motor Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Permanent Magnet Motor Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Permanent Magnet Motor Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.