POC Diagnostics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report studies the global POC Diagnostics market, analyzes and researches the POC Diagnostics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Alere

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Siemens Healthcare

Danaher

Bayer Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Nipro Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Nova Biomedical

BioMerieux

Quidel

Helena Laboratories

OraSure Technologies

Accriva

Abaxis

Chembio Diagnostics

Trinity Biotech

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of POC Diagnostics

1.1. POC Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1.1. POC Diagnostics Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global POC Diagnostics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. POC Diagnostics Market by Type

1.3.1. Blood Glucose Testing

1.3.2. Infectious Diseases Testing

1.3.3. Cardiac Markers Testing

1.3.4. Coagulation Testing

1.3.5. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

1.3.6. Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

1.3.7. Tumor Markers Testing

1.3.8. Urinalysis Testing

1.3.9. Cholesterol Testing

1.4. POC Diagnostics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Clinics

1.4.2. Hospitals

1.4.3. Laboratory

1.4.4. Others

Chapter Two: Global POC Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. POC Diagnostics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Alere

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. POC Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Roche

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. POC Dia

Continued….

