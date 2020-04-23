POC Diagnostics Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025): Present Scenario, User Demand, Growth Analysis, Benefits and Regional Overview

This report studies the global POC Diagnostics market, analyzes and researches the POC Diagnostics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.
This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Alere
Roche
Abbott Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher
Bayer Healthcare
Beckman Coulter
Nipro Diagnostics
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Nova Biomedical
BioMerieux
Quidel
Helena Laboratories
OraSure Technologies
Accriva
Abaxis
Chembio Diagnostics
Trinity Biotech
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Tumor Markers Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Cholesterol Testing
Market segment by Application, POC Diagnostics can be split into
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of POC Diagnostics
1.1. POC Diagnostics Market Overview
1.1.1. POC Diagnostics Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global POC Diagnostics Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. POC Diagnostics Market by Type
1.3.1. Blood Glucose Testing
1.3.2. Infectious Diseases Testing
1.3.3. Cardiac Markers Testing
1.3.4. Coagulation Testing
1.3.5. Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
1.3.6. Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
1.3.7. Tumor Markers Testing
1.3.8. Urinalysis Testing
1.3.9. Cholesterol Testing
1.4. POC Diagnostics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Clinics
1.4.2. Hospitals
1.4.3. Laboratory
1.4.4. Others
Chapter Two: Global POC Diagnostics Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. POC Diagnostics Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Alere
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. POC Diagnostics Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Roche
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. POC Dia
Continued….
