Polyurethane Adhesives Market Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Industry Outlook and Forecasts 2027 – 3M, Ashland, Dowdupont, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel

Polyurethane is made up of several units of organic chains which are formed by the reaction of isocyanate and polyol. The compound seems to be sticky and is used as an adhesives owing to its property of sealants and best quality bending materials. Polyurethane-based adhesives are widely used across several end use industries such as automotive and transportation, building and construction, footwear, furniture and decoration and amongst others in bonding solid and comparitively inflexible substances. These adhesives provides resistance over UV and weather and are generally considered appropriate for outdoor projects.

The polyurethane adhesives market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising demand for customer-friendly packaging coupled with the growing demand for the product from several end-use industries in developing countries. Furthermore, rise in government investments in various infrastructure facilities is further expected to boost utilization. However, exposure to risks and environmental concerns is projected to hamper the polyurethane adhesives market growth over the projected period. Moreover, the primary trend followed in the polyurethane adhesives market is rising application base of the product in the healthcare industry.

Some of the key players of Polyurethane Adhesives Market: 3M, Arkema (Bostik), Ashland Inc., Dowdupont Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, Huntsman Corporation, Jowat SE, Scott Bader Company, Sika AG

The “Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the polyurethane adhesives market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology end user industry, and geography. The global polyurethane adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading polyurethane adhesives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global polyurethane adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology and end user industry. On the basis of resin type, the polyurethane adhesives market is segmented into thermoset and thermoplastic. The polyurethane adhesives market on the basis of the application is classified into solvent-borne, 100% solids, dispersion and others. The polyurethane adhesives market on the basis of the end user industry is classified into automotive and transportation, building and construction, packaging, footwear, industrial, furniture and decoration and others.

Most important Products of Polyurethane Adhesives covered in this report are:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Packaging

Footwear

Industrial

Furniture and Decoration

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

