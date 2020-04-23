Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Greenhouse Film Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis

Global Greenhouse Film Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Greenhouse Film market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Greenhouse Film market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Greenhouse Film market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Greenhouse Film market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Greenhouse Film market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Greenhouse Film market during the assessment period.
Greenhouse Film Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Greenhouse Film market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Greenhouse Film market. The Greenhouse Film market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
segmented as follows:
Greenhouse Film Market: By Thickness (Volume Kilo Tons and Tons, Revenue US$ Mn and Thousand; 2016-2025)
- <100 microns
- 101 – 150 microns
- >150 microns
Greenhouse Film Market: By Resin Type (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)
- LDPE
- EVA/EBA
- LLDPE
- PVC
- Others
Greenhouse Film Market: By Application (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)
- Vegetables
- Flowers & Ornamental
- Fruits
Greenhouse Film Market: Regional Analysis (Volume Kilo Tons & Tons, Revenue US$ Mn & Thousand; 2016-2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Spain
- Italy
- Poland
- France
- Netherlands
- Greece
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Colombia
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- Israel
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Takeaways
- The greenhouse film market is mainly concentrated in Asia Pacific and Europe. The Middle East is generating considerable revenue as Israel and Iran are adopting greenhouse cultivations extensively.
- For cultivation of vegetables, greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns (mainly thickness of 200 microns) are preferred. Cultivation of flowers requires greenhouse films with thickness of more than 150 microns but less than 200 microns
- Areas having high wind wave and temperature rely on greenhouse films with higher thickness
- Globally, LDPE-based greenhouse films are the largely preferred by farmers
- Fruits grown on trees cannot be cultivated in greenhouse. Only strawberries and muskmelons are cultivated in greenhouses as they are creepers.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the greenhouse film market during the forecast period
