Potential Impact of COVID-19 on HVDC Cables Market Research Trends Analysis by 2028

COVID-19 Impact on HVDC Cables Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global HVDC Cables market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the HVDC Cables market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
segmented as follows:
HVDC Cables Market, by Type
- Mass Impregnated Cables
- Extruded Cables
- Others (including Oil-filled Cables and Superconducting Cables)
HVDC Cables Market, by Application
- Overhead Line
- Submarine
- Underground
HVDC Cables Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- In terms of type, the extruded cables segment accounted for the major share of the global HVDC cables market in 2017
- Overhead line is the commonly used application of HVDC cables, as it costs less and can be constructed quickly
- China is the key country for HVDC cables, as it has built a large number of HVDC transmission lines and continues to build them at a rapid pace
- Nexans Group is the first company to supply superconducting HVDC cables. The use of this type of HVDC cable is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period.
- Various countries are enacting new regulations to promote and accelerate the construction of underground cables
- The global HVDC cables market is likely to expand at a medium pace, as various countries continue to develop the capability to adopt the HVDC technology
