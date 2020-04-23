Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Immunoassay Reagents to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2026

Global Immunoassay Reagents Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Immunoassay Reagents market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Immunoassay Reagents market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Immunoassay Reagents market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Immunoassay Reagents market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Immunoassay Reagents market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Immunoassay Reagents market during the assessment period.

key market players in research and development is one of the major drivers for the growth of the overall immunoassay reagents market. Immunoassay also finds wide range of applications in detecting infectious diseases as well as diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorder among others. In addition, the introduction of innovative software tools coupled with increased consolidation of laboratories and hospitals to reduce maintenance cost and services has further boosted the demand for different test and assays. Thus, with the increasing demand for immunoassay in turn augments the overall growth of the reagents market. Lack of awareness, access and expertise required to conduct the immunoassay is expected to hamper the growth of the overall immunoassay reagent market. The immunoassay reagents utilized for thyroid testing where it is most widely consumed globally, while reagents used for conducting immunoassay for infectious diseases were the second largest consumed.

The key participants of the immunoassay reagents include Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Alere, Inc. (U.S.), DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) among others.

