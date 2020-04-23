Prescriptive analysis on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market was valued at $478.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $1,453.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% during the analysis period.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Lab IVF Asia Pte. Ltd., LG Life Sciences, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Bourn Hall Clinic, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd

By Gender

Female

Male

other

By Procedure

ICSI-IVF

Non-ICSI IVF

IUI

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles

Thawed IVF Cycles

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Size

2.2 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Revenue by Product

4.3 In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Breakdown Data by End User

