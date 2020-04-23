Residential Packaged Equipment Market 2020: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Residential Packaged Equipment market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Residential Packaged Equipment market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Residential Packaged Equipment market. All findings and data on the global Residential Packaged Equipment market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Research Report: YORK, Luxaire, Fraser-Johnston, UPGNet, Coleman, Daikin, Evcon, Carrier, Fujitsu, Lennox Residential, Ferguson, Pentair, Trane

Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Type Segments: Heating Equipment, Ventilation Equipment, Other

Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Application Segments: Indoor, Outdoor

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Residential Packaged Equipment market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Residential Packaged Equipment market.

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Residential Packaged Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Heating Equipment

1.3.3 Ventilation Equipment

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Indoor

1.4.3 Outdoor

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Residential Packaged Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Residential Packaged Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Residential Packaged Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Residential Packaged Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Residential Packaged Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Residential Packaged Equipment Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Residential Packaged Equipment Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Residential Packaged Equipment Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Residential Packaged Equipment Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Residential Packaged Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Residential Packaged Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Residential Packaged Equipment as of 2019)

3.4 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Residential Packaged Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Residential Packaged Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Residential Packaged Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Residential Packaged Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Residential Packaged Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Residential Packaged Equipment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Residential Packaged Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Residential Packaged Equipment Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 YORK

8.1.1 YORK Corporation Information

8.1.2 YORK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 YORK Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.1.5 YORK SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 YORK Recent Developments

8.2 Luxaire

8.2.1 Luxaire Corporation Information

8.2.2 Luxaire Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Luxaire Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.2.5 Luxaire SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Luxaire Recent Developments

8.3 Fraser-Johnston

8.3.1 Fraser-Johnston Corporation Information

8.3.2 Fraser-Johnston Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Fraser-Johnston Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.3.5 Fraser-Johnston SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Fraser-Johnston Recent Developments

8.4 UPGNet

8.4.1 UPGNet Corporation Information

8.4.2 UPGNet Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 UPGNet Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.4.5 UPGNet SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 UPGNet Recent Developments

8.5 Coleman

8.5.1 Coleman Corporation Information

8.5.2 Coleman Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Coleman Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.5.5 Coleman SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Coleman Recent Developments

8.6 Daikin

8.6.1 Daikin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Daikin Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Daikin Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.6.5 Daikin SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Daikin Recent Developments

8.7 Evcon

8.7.1 Evcon Corporation Information

8.7.2 Evcon Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Evcon Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.7.5 Evcon SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Evcon Recent Developments

8.8 Carrier

8.8.1 Carrier Corporation Information

8.8.2 Carrier Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Carrier Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.8.5 Carrier SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Carrier Recent Developments

8.9 Fujitsu

8.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fujitsu Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Fujitsu Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.9.5 Fujitsu SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Fujitsu Recent Developments

8.10 Lennox Residential

8.10.1 Lennox Residential Corporation Information

8.10.2 Lennox Residential Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Lennox Residential Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.10.5 Lennox Residential SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Lennox Residential Recent Developments

8.11 Ferguson

8.11.1 Ferguson Corporation Information

8.11.2 Ferguson Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Ferguson Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.11.5 Ferguson SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Ferguson Recent Developments

8.12 Pentair

8.12.1 Pentair Corporation Information

8.12.2 Pentair Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Pentair Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.12.5 Pentair SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Pentair Recent Developments

8.13 Trane

8.13.1 Trane Corporation Information

8.13.2 Trane Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Trane Residential Packaged Equipment Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Residential Packaged Equipment Products and Services

8.13.5 Trane SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Trane Recent Developments

9 Residential Packaged Equipment Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Residential Packaged Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Residential Packaged Equipment Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Residential Packaged Equipment Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Residential Packaged Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Residential Packaged Equipment Distributors

11.3 Residential Packaged Equipment Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

