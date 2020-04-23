Sales Forecast of Pear Blossom Oil Indicates Positive Outlook in the Years After End of COVID-19 Crisis

Global Pear Blossom Oil Market Outlook

Over the past couple of years, the global fragrance market has been surging at significant in terms of value sales. According to internal estimates, in 2016, the global fragrance market was being valued at US$ 23.6 billion and is expected to touch US$ 34.4 billion by 2020. The rapid growth of the market in terms of value sales is attributable to the wide range of application fragrance products in various sectors such as cosmetic, aromatherapy etc. The traditional mass-market fragrance business has been struggling since consumer seeks for fragrance brands that are more “upmarket.” One such product that has been gaining traction among its target segment is pear blossom oil product. Pear blossom oil is a blend of various fruits such as bergamot, pear nectar and ripe, orchard apples; enhanced by heady garden florals of jasmine, lily, rose, pear blossoms, and gardenia, intertwined with precious woods and vanilla.

Global Pear Blossom Oil Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Fragrance enjoys a special in various industry such as cosmetic and aromatherapy industry which is being tagged as one of the influential factor responsible to drive the market. Hence some of the major players in the market has been emphasizing on fragrance factor into cosmetic products. However, the consumer now look out for natural products owing to the rise in awareness on the several key health benefits associated with its consumption. Hence pear blossom oil is one such product that promotes the fragrance of several fruits on its application. Pear blossom oil being processed with several natural ingredients provides immense scope among consumers looking out for natural cosmetic products. Pear blossom oil sights wide range of application. Since Pear blossom oil is rich in vitamins E and K promote skin-softening properties. Pear blossom oil also contains a good amount of skin hydrating and nourishing fatty acids making the oil an effective anti-aging agent. Besides these factors, pear blossom oil also helps in boosting the immune system, protect against osteoporosis, strengthens the bones and teeth etc.

Global Pear Blossom Oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Pear Blossom Oil market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global Pear Blossom Oil market has been segmented as –

Retail

Commercial

On the basis of packaging, the global Pear Blossom Oil market has been segmented as –

Drums

Cans / Bottles

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global Pear Blossom Oil market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Store Specialty Store E-Retailers



Global Pear Blossom Oil Market: Key Takeaways

North America and Europe account to more 50% value share considered to be the dominant regions for global fragrance market which paves immense opportunity for pear blossom oil market to generate sales in these regions.

Global Pear Blossom Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Pear Blossom Oil market are Vera Wang, The Caldrea Company, L’Oreal USA, Inc., Serendipity, Nada Bio, Oriental Group, Pure Organic Moroc Company Limited among others.