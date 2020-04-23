Sales Projections for the Sleep Paralysis Treatment market after COVID-19 crisis 2019 – 2029

Sleep paralysis is a condition in which the patient has a feeling of being conscious but is unable to move. This happens when the body does not move smoothly through the stages of sleep. Sleep paralysis is a common condition in young adults and is generally associated with other sleep disorders such as narcolepsy. Sleep paralysis is of two types, if the sleep paralysis occur while falling asleep then it is called hypnagogic or predormital sleep paralysis, where as if it occurs while waking up it is known as hypnopompic or postdormital sleep paralysis.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ http://`https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/29473

Generally physicians do not prescribe a treatment for sleep paralysis. However, physicians treat the underlying conditions such as narcolepsy. Stimulants are generally prescribed for sleep paralysis treatment. These include drugs that stimulate the CNS. The most common stimulants used for sleep paralysis treatment are modafinil and armodafinil. Some physicians also prescribe SSRIs for sleep paralysis treatment since this medication suppress REM sleep that helps alleviate the symptoms of sleep paralysis. Tricyclic antidepressants are also prescribed some times for sleep paralysis treatment. Some of the most common types of antidepressants that are prescribed for sleep paralysis treatment are protriptyline, imipramine and clomipramine. However these have other side effects including, dry mouth and lightheadedness. Sodium oxybate is also used for sleep paralysis treatment that is highly effective for cataplexy. The drug helps improve sleep at night which is often a concern in narcolepsy. However these may have some side effects such as nausea, and bed wetting.

Some of the emerging treatments for sleep paralysis treatment through the treatment of narcolepsy include product that act on histamine chemical systems, hypocretin gene therapy, immunotherapy and hypocretin replacement.

Based on the drug type, the global sleep paralysis treatment market is segmented into:

Stimulants

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs)

Tricyclic antidepressants

Sodium oxybate

Based on the distribution channel, the global sleep paralysis treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Sleep Clinics Pharmacies

The sleep paralysis treatment market can be segmented into stimulants, SSRIs, antidepressants and sodium oxybate based on the type of drug used. Based on Distribution channel the sleep paralysis treatment market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and sleep clinic pharmacies. Stimulants are the most common type of drugs that are prescribed for sleep paralysis treatment. However, the sleep paralysis treatment may vary based on the type of underlying condition. Hospital pharmacies lead the sleep paralysis treatment market based on distribution channel.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Some of the factors that drive the growth of the sleep paralysis treatment market globally include, lifestyle changes leading to a number of mental ailments, rise in prevalence of sleep disorders, increase in R&D funding and associated activities, and rising awareness. However, reluctance to meet sleep experts or psychiatrist, rising cost of treatment, significantly stringent regulations for approvals of drugs, and pricing pressure from generics are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the sleep paralysis treatment market significantly during the forecast period.

North America followed by Europe is expected to hold the maximum share in the sleep paralysis market. Some of the factors that drive the growth of the market in these regions include, increasing awareness, rise in sleep disorders, and increase in R&D activity for sleep disorders. China & India are developing pharmaceutical products and are expected to contribute significantly for the growth of the sleep paralysis treatment market in the Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players operating in the sleep paralysis treatment market are Cephalon Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, among others.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/29473

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Sleep paralysis treatment Market Segments

Sleep paralysis treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual sleep paralysis treatment Market Size, 2014 – 2018

Sleep paralysis treatment Market Size & Forecast 2019 to 2029

Sleep paralysis treatment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Sleep paralysis treatment Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: