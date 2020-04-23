Scintillators Market to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries Upto 2025

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Scintillators Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Material Composition, Industries and End Products”, the global scintillators market was valued at US$ 373.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 609.4 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global scintillators market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global scintillators market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in the developing countries worldwide. The necessity of detecting ionizing radiations is constantly increasing and the market for scintillators is experiencing a steady growth, which is also anticipated to continue in the coming years. The market for scintillators consists of well-established players and emerging companies across the globe. These companies are investing substantial amounts in research and development of scintillating materials and to improve the quality of radiation detection technology.

The demand for scintillators is majorly among the medical & healthcare organizations followed by various research labs & institutes and general engineering industries. Followed by medical & healthcare sector and research & industrial sectors, the demand for scintillators is also booming in nuclear power plants, owing to increase in various application of scintillators in nuclear power plants.

The market for scintillators is heavily influenced by the notable rise in adoption of technologically advanced end products equipped with scintillators among the homeland security teams across the globe. The key advantage of scintillator equipped end products among homeland security products is, detection of different radioactive rays emitted from radiological materials.

The borders of every country are prone to terrorist activities, and owing to this factor, the defense sector of developed and developing countries are preparing their homeland security teams with fixed and portable end products integrated with scintillators. On a global scenario, countries such as the US, the UK, France, Germany and India, among others are witnessing substantial growth in terrorist activities. Pertaining to this, the governments and defense authorities of respective countries are adopting various technologically advanced products integrated with scintillators in order to detect, monitor, and measure the amount & intensity of harmful radioactive rays emitted from various radioactive weapons.

The market for scintillators is well matured in North America, owing to presence of large numbers of industry participants, and rapid technological advancements in medical & healthcare sectors in the region. Moreover, the regulations set by the US government has to be followed by the medical & healthcare organizations, and this factor is demanding for technologically advanced scintillating detectors and thus helping the market for scintillators to soar over the period from 2018 to 2025.

Another key factor catalyzing the growth of scintillators in North America is the rapid increase in various general engineering industries and nuclear power plants. The demand for detection of X-rays, gamma rays, alpha rays and beta rays among different industries and nuclear power plants in North America region is expected to bolster the market for scintillators during the forecast period. In addition, the advent of plastic scintillators is also driving the market for scintillators in the region.

