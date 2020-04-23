Security Orchestration Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecast to 2027 –CyberSponse, Inc., DFLabs S.p.A., FireEye, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Hexadite), Tufin, Phantom Cyber , Corporation (Splunk Inc.), Swimlane LLC, Demisto, Inc., Siemplify Ltd., Cyberbit Ltd

The Global Security Orchestration Market 2027 by The Insight Partners introduces you to the minute details of the Security Orchestration Market industry shedding light on the ongoing market trends. The report is aimed at providing a comprehensive view of the global Security Orchestration Market with detailed segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Security Orchestration Market is likely to witness robust growth during the forecast period.

Europe is the leading geographic segment in the security orchestration market and also, anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period, among the other geographies. By 2020 the region’s economic growth and competitiveness are expected to spur as the penetration of smart systems in its major social and economic sectors including, energy, transportation, public service, and healthcare will approach stability in the market. Furthermore, the pertained development and operation of these smart infrastructure is expected to subsequently contribute to evolved growth and employment of cyber-security measures.

Increase in number of cyber security threats coupled with stringent data security regulations by government agencies to boost the security orchestration market growth

Globally the number of number of connected devices has gained substantial volume which has led to unprecedented surge in data being generated daily. Subsequently, the cyber security threats have also risen in the past few years leading to efficient management and containment of the vulnerabilities across the entire organization. Moreover, in recent light of mass breach of data privacy coupled with growing awareness of cyber security awareness has influenced the government agencies into taking steps to ensure the cyber security compliances across different industry verticals. As a result, the global spending towards cyber security has gained significant momentum especially in the past few years.

Growing number of alerts and incident response volume

The significant surge in number of connected devices coupled with growing number of internet users and low internet prices has witnessed unprecedented volume of data being generated daily. Moreover, the presence of large scaled networks and end-points creates a room for numerous potential vulnerabilities that require the attention of the security professionals and cyber security experts. As a result, the volume of alerts and events notification has risen significantly, which can be really challenging for the individuals.

Function Insights

The security orchestration market by function is segmented into network security, threat intelligence, compliance management, ticketing solution, end-point security, and others. The end-point security is anticipated to lead the security orchestration market in 2027. The end-point security in security orchestration provides pre and post analysis of attacks, prevents data breaches in real time, and automatically orchestrate incident investigations and response. It provides orchestration, detection, investigation, remediation, prevention, and management console.

Global Security Orchestration Market – By Component

Software

Services

Professional Service

Managed Service

Global Security orchestration Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Global Security Orchestration Market – By Function

Network Security

Threat Intelligence

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solution

End-point Security

Others

Global Security Orchestration Market – By Enterprise Type

Small & Medium Scaled

Large Scaled

Global Security Orchestration Market – By End-user

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Others

