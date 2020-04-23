 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Spear Phishing Protection Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

By anita on April 23, 2020

This report studies the global Spear Phishing Protection market, analyzes and researches the Spear Phishing Protection development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

BAE Systems
Microsoft Corporation
FireEye Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Proofpoint, Inc.
GreatHorn, Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Phishlabs
Intel Corporation
Mimecast Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Leak Protection
Email Encryption
Zero Day Prevention
Ransomware Protection
Multi-Layered Malware Protection
Social Engineering Protection
Denial of Service Attack Protection

Market segment by Application, Spear Phishing Protection can be split into
BFSI
Government
Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication and IT
Transportation
Education
Retail

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Spear Phishing Protection
1.1 Spear Phishing Protection Market Overview
1.1.1 Spear Phishing Protection Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Spear Phishing Protection Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Spear Phishing Protection Market by Type
1.3.1 Data Leak Protection
1.3.2 Email Encryption
1.3.3 Zero Day Prevention
1.3.4 Ransomware Protection
1.3.5 Multi-Layered Malware Protection
1.3.6 Social Engineering Protection
1.3.7 Denial of Service Attack Protection
1.4 Spear Phishing Protection Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI
1.4.2 Government
1.4.3 Defense
1.4.4 Healthcare
1.4.5 Telecommunication and IT
1.4.6 Transportation
1.4.7 Education
1.4.8 Retail

Chapter Two: Global Spear Phishing Protection Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Spear Phishing Protection Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 BAE Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Spear Phishing Protection Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Microsoft Corporation
3.2.1 Company Prof

Continued….

