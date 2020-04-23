The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Surface Disinfectant Chemicals Market : The report gives immense knowledge on the competitive nature of key players

The following manufacturers are covered:

STERIS Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser

Metrex

3M

Cantel Medical Corp

Johnson & Johnson

Sealed Air

Veltek Associates

Whiteley

Crystel

Pal International

Kimberly-Clark

Lionser

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Phenolic Compounds

Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

Alcohols and Aldehydes

Oxidizing Agents

Halogens

Segment by Application

Commercial

Domestic

Industrial

