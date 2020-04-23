Waterborne Coatings Market 2027 Booming Industry Key Players – Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, DuluxGroup

Waterborne coatings are surface coatings and finishes which are formulated with water as solvent. They contain up to 80% water with small amount of other solvents such as glycol ethers. Water based alkyds, water-soluble paints, water-dispersible paints, and emulsion paints are some of the most commonly available waterborne coatings in the market. Waterborne coatings are inexpensive compared to solvent-based coatings as they do not contain thinners, hardeners, and additives. The pot life of waterborne coatings is longer and unused waterborne coatings can be stored in a sealed vessel for later use.

Some of the key players of Waterborne Coatings Market: Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, DuluxGroup Ltd., Hempel A/S, Jotun Group, Kansai Paint Co.,Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., Solvay, Teknos (UK) Ltd

The “Global Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the waterborne coatings market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, application, and geography. The global waterborne coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading waterborne coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global waterborne coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. On the basis of resin type, the waterborne coatings market is segmented into, acrylic polyester, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), and others. Based on application, the global waterborne coatings market is segmented into, architectural, industrial, and others.

Most important Products of Waterborne Coatings covered in this report are:

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Others

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Architectural

Industrial

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET LANDSCAPE WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – RESIN TYPE WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10.1. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

10.2. AGREEMENTS, COLLABORATIONS AND JOIN VENTURES

10.3. NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

10.4. EXPANSIONS AND OTHER STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

WATERBORNE COATINGS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

