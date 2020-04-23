Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Trends Analysis 2019-2028

COVID-19 Impact on Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The competition landscape section in the report includes competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market based on their projected value share, and business profiling of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments with respect to the leading players.

Major players in the Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market include Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, citEcar Electric Vehicles, Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd., DY Corporation, E-Way Golf Cars and Garia A/S, Ingersoll-Rand plc. Other prominent market players include Polaris Industries Inc., Textron Inc. and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

The global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) market is segmented as below:

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Engine

Gas Powered Engine

Electric Powered Engine

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Type

Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV)

Golf Cart

Global Golf Cart and Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



