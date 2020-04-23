Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Projection By Top key Players, Share, Size, Demand, Opportunities, Sale Area, Revenue Analysis Forecast To 2027

The growing developments in NLP technology across the healthcare applications is leading towards high competition in global healthcare NLP market. The major players in global healthcare NLP market include NLP Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Apple, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, NetBase Solutions, Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., Verint Systems, Inc., eContext, Linguamatics Ltd., and Artificial Solutions.

Healthcare NLP Market, by Technology

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Text and Voice Processing

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Unite Arab Emirates (UAE) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



