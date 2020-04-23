Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Portable Tools Market is Staring at a Promising Future Owing to High Demand for 2018 to 2026

Analysis of the Global Portable Tools Market

A recent market research report on the Portable Tools market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report sheds light on the different segments of the Portable Tools market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the analysts at Fact.MR, the Portable Tools market is evenly poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment and surpass a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report analyzes the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Portable Tools market in the upcoming years.

Key Insights Enclosed in the Report

Key technological advancement related to the Portable Tools

Assessment of the product pricing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise analysis of the Portable Tools market and the impact of COVID-19 in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio, value chain, consumption and more

Adoption of the Portable Tools in various end-use industries

Segmentation of the Portable Tools Market

The presented report dissects the Portable Tools market into different segments and ponders over the current and future prospects of each segment. The report depicts the year-on-year growth of each segment and touches upon the different factors that are likely to influence the growth of each market segment.

Competitive Landscape

Note: The report offers a more thorough analysis of all the companies operating in the portable tools market.

The portable tools landscape remains highly fragmented, with only a few market leaders accounting for significant revenue share. Considering the nature of the market, local players/regional players have a sizeable presence, especially in developing regions. Among the market leaders, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has nearly 6.5% to 7% market share from portable tools. Robert Bosch GmbH has nearly 4.7% to 5% revenue share from portable tools.

The competitive landscape section of the report includes information on market share by company, product strategy, business strategy, and go-to-market strategy, relative strength of markets across regions, including information on headquarters and major manufacturing locations.

Research Methodology

A thorough and comprehensive analysis was carried out to compile the research study on portable tools market. A combination of primary and secondary research methodologies, and data mining through our in-house proprietary tools is used to arrive at numbers and figures. In addition to these research methodology methods, information has also been sourced from corporate annual reports, product catalogs, SEC forms, and other company information.

The research report follows a systematic research approach that includes market profiling, formulation of discussion guides, development of list of respondents, data collection, data validation, analysis, and insights. The research methodology also includes identification of key opinion leaders, questionnaire design, and in-depth interviews. Our primary research sources include (but are not limited to) LinkedIn, Salesforce, Hoovers and OneSource. Secondary research is carried out through company websites, whitepapers, financial reports, and NMMA. The paid publications used for conducting research includes Factiva, GBI, Genios, Meltwater. We follow a three-step quality check procedure that involves triangulation of data, internal validation, and peer-review through independent thought leaders.

To know more about the research methodology employed to compile this report, you can get in touch with the author(s).

COVID-19 Analysis

The report encompasses the major developments within the global Portable Tools market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Important doubts related to the Portable Tools market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials impacted the growth of the Portable Tools market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how? What are the key strategies market players should focus on to improve their market position post the COVID-19 pandemic?

