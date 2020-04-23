Wood Vinegar Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players – Dongying Runyi Biotechnology, Frutarom Industries, Kerry Group, Merck

Wood vinegar, also referred to as wood acid and pyroligneous acid, is produced by controlled pyrolysis of lignocellulose waste and biomass. It is a light brownish liquid that has a low pH of 3. It is principally composed of water, acetic acid, methanol, and acetone. Wood vinegar can be produced from a variety of biomass, including crops, agricultural residues, wood, sawdust, and hardwood chips. Wood vinegar is chiefly used in the field of agriculture as a fertilizer and pesticide.

Some of the key players of Wood Vinegar Market: Ace (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Byron Biochar, Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp., Dongying Runyi Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd, Kerry Group PLC, Merck KGaA, Nakashima Trading Co.Ltd, Nettenergy B.V., Wood Vinegar Australia

The agricultural sector is the major consumer of wood vinegar as it is used as fertilizer to stimulate plant growth, enrich soil fertility, and accelerate seed germination. Wood vinegar is an environmentally friendly fertilizer that involves low cost and is increasingly being used in sustainable farming. It is also used as a pesticide as it has the presence of germicidal constituents such as methanol and phenol, which are highly acidic. The growing demand for natural pesticides has augmented the demand for wood vinegar. Moreover, the growing uses and applications of wood vinegar in animal husbandry as feed supplements for livestock feed for chickens, quails, ostrich, and turkey has spurred the demand for wood vinegar. The rising interest in the consumption and production of wood vinegar in farmers, government organizations, private industries and institutes, and universities is likely to promote the uses of wood vinegar.

The global wood vinegar market is segmented on the basis of production method and end use. On the basis of production method, the wood vinegar market is segmented into, rapid pyrolysis, intermediate pyrolysis, and slow pyrolysis. On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into, agriculture, food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical , personal care and cosmetic, and others.

Rapid Pyrolysis

Intermediate Pyrolysis

Slow Pyrolysis

Agriculture

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Other

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

