World coronavirus Dispatch: Automotive Stamping Market Perceive Robust Expansion by 2019-2026

growing preference for the hot stamping process in the India automotive stamping market as it enables manufacturing of lightweight automotive components with higher strength. It is a cost-effective technology used to manufacture complex parts without many pressing issues. The hot stamping process has high penetration in North America, Europe and China. However, significant investments made by some of the leading players in the market towards hot stamping are expected to draw the attention of other manufacturers towards this technology.

Restricted pricing flexibility likely to hamper the growth of the stamping segment in the India automotive stamping market

Over the past decade, weight reduction and performance improvement have been the prime focus of automakers in the Indian automobile industry. However, these two sets of attributes can only be achieved through the use of advanced materials that are costlier than the existing ones. These days, manufacturers are focussing on reducing manufacturing costs. These factors when combined with the existent intense competition present in the domestic automotive stamping market create significant pressure on manufacturers to reduce their margins. The restricted pricing flexibility in the India automotive stamping market might act as a barrier for new entrants in the market.

The Indian automotive industry includes a large number of Tier II and Tier III players involved in the production of sheet metal components and assemblies. Unlike the large OEMs and Tier I players who have large capital to invest, Tier II and Tier III players are reluctant to invest in new products and technologies due to the high costs. Furthermore, the complexity of operations of newly imported equipment is another factor that might restrain existing players in the market and stop them from adopting new technologies. This, in turn, can act as a deterrent to the growth of the stamping segment in the India automotive stamping market.

