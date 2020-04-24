1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Outlook Growths, Development Factors, Top Companies, Research Method 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “1,2-Propylene Glycol Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1643634/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-market

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Research Report: DowDuPont, Lyondell Basell, Huntsman, ADM, INEOS, BASF, Repsol, Sumitomo Chem, Asahi Kasei, SKC, Shell, Shandong Shida Shenghua, CNOOC & Shell Petrochem, Hi-tech Spring Chem, Daze Group, Shandong Depu Chem

Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Segmentation by Application: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR), Functional Fluids, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food, Liquid Detergents

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market and their presence in the distribution network.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1643634/global-1-2-propylene-glycol-market

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Which are the leading segments of the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

How will the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global 1,2-Propylene Glycol market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Industrial Grade

1.4.3 Food Grade

1.4.4 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

1.5.3 Functional Fluids

1.5.4 Cosmetics, Pharmaceutics and Food

1.5.5 Liquid Detergents

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the 1,2-Propylene Glycol Industry

1.6.1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and 1,2-Propylene Glycol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for 1,2-Propylene Glycol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales 2015-2026

2.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers 1,2-Propylene Glycol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

6.1.1 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

7.1.1 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

9.1.1 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowDuPont

11.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowDuPont 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.2 Lyondell Basell

11.2.1 Lyondell Basell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Lyondell Basell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Lyondell Basell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Lyondell Basell 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.2.5 Lyondell Basell Recent Development

11.3 Huntsman

11.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.3.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Huntsman 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

11.4 ADM

11.4.1 ADM Corporation Information

11.4.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 ADM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 ADM 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.4.5 ADM Recent Development

11.5 INEOS

11.5.1 INEOS Corporation Information

11.5.2 INEOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 INEOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 INEOS 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.5.5 INEOS Recent Development

11.6 BASF

11.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.6.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 BASF 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.6.5 BASF Recent Development

11.7 Repsol

11.7.1 Repsol Corporation Information

11.7.2 Repsol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Repsol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Repsol 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.7.5 Repsol Recent Development

11.8 Sumitomo Chem

11.8.1 Sumitomo Chem Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sumitomo Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Sumitomo Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sumitomo Chem 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.8.5 Sumitomo Chem Recent Development

11.9 Asahi Kasei

11.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

11.9.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Asahi Kasei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Asahi Kasei 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

11.10 SKC

11.10.1 SKC Corporation Information

11.10.2 SKC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 SKC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SKC 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.10.5 SKC Recent Development

11.1 DowDuPont

11.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowDuPont 1,2-Propylene Glycol Products Offered

11.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.12 Shandong Shida Shenghua

11.12.1 Shandong Shida Shenghua Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shandong Shida Shenghua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Shandong Shida Shenghua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shandong Shida Shenghua Products Offered

11.12.5 Shandong Shida Shenghua Recent Development

11.13 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem

11.13.1 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Corporation Information

11.13.2 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Products Offered

11.13.5 CNOOC & Shell Petrochem Recent Development

11.14 Hi-tech Spring Chem

11.14.1 Hi-tech Spring Chem Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hi-tech Spring Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Hi-tech Spring Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hi-tech Spring Chem Products Offered

11.14.5 Hi-tech Spring Chem Recent Development

11.15 Daze Group

11.15.1 Daze Group Corporation Information

11.15.2 Daze Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Daze Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Daze Group Products Offered

11.15.5 Daze Group Recent Development

11.16 Shandong Depu Chem

11.16.1 Shandong Depu Chem Corporation Information

11.16.2 Shandong Depu Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Shandong Depu Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Shandong Depu Chem Products Offered

11.16.5 Shandong Depu Chem Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: 1,2-Propylene Glycol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 1,2-Propylene Glycol Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 1,2-Propylene Glycol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.