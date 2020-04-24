Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on 3D Printing Materials Market – Sophisticated Demand by 2026

The report analyzes the market of 3D Printing Materials by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes 3D Printing Materials definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on 3D Printing Materials Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 3D Printing Materials market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the 3D Printing Materials market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

covered in the report include:

ABS

PLA

HIPS & PVA

Nylon

PET

Metals

Ceramics

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on application segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next 10 years. Application segments covered in the report include:

Electronics & Consumer

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Education

Aerospace

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on diameter type segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next 10 years. Diameter type segments covered in the report include:

75 mm diameter

3 mm diameter

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include:

GCC

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Levant

Cyprus

Egypt

Israel

Turkey

Jordan

Rest of Levant

To arrive at market size, the report considers average price of 3D printing materials per metric tonne across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of 3D printing materials. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate to arrive at results. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the 3D printing materials market.

As previously highlighted, the market for 3D printing materials is split into various segments based on region, filaments, application and diameter type. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the 3D printing materials market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of 3D printing materials market by regions, filament segments and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the Middle East 3D printing materials market.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index for all four segments – regional, filament type, application and by diameter type segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the 3D printing materials market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market, presence in 3D printing materials product portfolio and key differentiators. Key players included in the report include 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd., ExOne Co., 3D Filament Manufacturing, Coex LLC and MatterHackers Inc.

