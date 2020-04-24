Airline Ancillary Services Market Continuing to Show Billion Dollar Growth Upto 2027

The global airline ancillary services market accounted to US$92.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$412.86 Bn by 2027.

North America was the leading geographic airline ancillary service market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Higher concentration of Full-Service Carriers in the countries like U.S and Canada is expected to fuel airline ancillary services market in this region. In addition, the region is also found to have the largest share of the migrated population, particularly in terms of people traveling for the educational and business purpose has had greatly influenced the airline ancillary service market in North America.

The increasing middle-class population is expected to have a noteworthy impact on the ancillary services market

Exponential growth in the passengers traveling through airways is majorly influenced by the rapidly emerging middle-class segment in developing economies. The remarkable increase in the working group in the developing region has resulted in up surged disposable income and freight traffic. Majority of the rising middle class was witnessed in China and India (as described by the United Nations).

Furthermore, as the world continues to recover from previous economic contractions, the demand for air travel is projected to vary widely. The rise in air travel demand has subsequently resulted in increased demand for low-cost airlines. Here the airline ancillary services market players are grabbing the opportunity to make more revenue through ancillary services so that they can cater to low-cost as well as exclusive service demand of their consumer diversity.

Airline carriers to gain ancillary profits from theatres and car hire services

The lost cost airlines across the globe are collaborating with theatres and car hire services in order to expand their airline ancillary revenues. Ryanair for instance in the year 2018, had begun selling tickets for theatre (musicals for wicked and Les Miserable). In addition, low-cost carriers like Spirit Airlines of the U.S accounted for the ticket revenue of US$ 328Mn in 2017 and non-ticket revenue of US$329m, this showcases that the low-cost airlines are highly emphasizing on ancillary revenues for their growth, subsequently fueling the global airline ancillary service market.

