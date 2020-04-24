Astronishing Growth in Toluene Market 2022 Registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023

The global toluene market size is expected to reach $23,393 million by 2023 from $16,597 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2023. Toluene is a clear water insoluble aromatic hydrocarbon solvent with molecular formula of C7H8. It possesses aromatic, benzene-like smell, and is a highly volatile flammable liquid with a flash point of 4C. It is produced from petroleum and coal tar, and is used as a solvent in the manufacturing of other organic chemicals, such as benzene, xylene, and toluene diisocyanate.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013215

It is used as a solvent in paints, thinners, adhesives, and inks. Cosmetic and personal care products such as nail paints and removers containing toluene are applied to the hard, impenetrable surface of the nail where a smooth and glossy film is quickly formed upon evaporation of the solvents.

Key Players:

ExxonMobil Chemical,Sinopec,Shell,Reliance Industries,ConocoPhillips,Valero Energy,BASF,BP Chemicals,China National Petroleum,Mitsui Chemicals

The toluene market has grown considerably in the recent years in developing nations, such as China, India, and Japan, owing to increase in investments in chemicals, petrochemicals, and oil & gas industries. Moreover, crude oil & natural gas contains high impurities and corrosive components, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, and free water, which cause deterioration of the inner walls of wells and pipelines.

Continual oil & gas extraction could lead to corrosion of the internal surface of pipelines. Aromatic solvents (benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and mixed xylenes (BTEX)) are used as corrosion inhibitors for internal protection of pipes as well as perform fractional distillation in the oil & gas industries. Therefore, rise in demand for toluene as corrosion inhibitor in the oil & gas industry acts as a driving factor of the market.

Benzene toluene xylene (BTX) is a synthetic source of volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs have compounding, long-term adverse effects on health; thus, is strictly regulated by various legislations. Moreover, stringent regulations about VOCs is expected to hamper the adoption of aromatic chemicals.

The global toluene market is segmented based on derivative type, application, material for construction, and geography. Based on derivative type, it is classified into benzene & xylene, toluene diisocyanates, solvents, gasoline additives, and others.

The benzene & xylene type segment registered significant growth during 2016, and is expected to grow during the forecast period. The bending application segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.2%. By technology, it is segmented into reformate process, pygas process, coke/coal process, and styrene process. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the share of the total revenue in 2016, followed by North America and Europe.

To inquire about the discount available on this Report, visit @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00013215

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Toluene market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Toluene market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Toluene industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Contact Us:

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.