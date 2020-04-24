Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Research Lucrative Opportunities By 2019 To 2027 | Top Key Players Like Rockwell Collins, Inc., Universal avionics

According to Publisher, the Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market is accounted for $513.83 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $957.62 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (ATHRS) are multi-axis sensors that use inertial navigation to calculate the position and speed of an aircraft, i.e. direction, altitude, and yaw. It also outputs flight dynamics information to flight deck displays, flight controls, weather radar antenna platforms, and other aircraft systems.

Some of the key players profiled in the Attitude and Heading Reference System Market are Rockwell Collins, Inc., Universal avionics, Safran S.A., Meggitt PLC, Lord Microstrain, Honeywell International, Inc., MEMSic, Inc., Vectornav Technologies, LLC, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Moog, Inc., Ixblue, Inc. and Sparton Navigation and Exploration, LLC.

Components Covered:

– Magnetic Sensing Units

– Processor

– Inertial Sensing Unit

– Magnetometer

– Digital Processing Unit

– Other Components

Types Covered:

– Air Data Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (ADAHRS)

– Conventional Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS)

– GPS-Aided Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (GPS AHRS)

Platforms Covered:

– Rotary Wing

– Fixed Wing Aircraft

End Users Covered:

– Marine Applications

– Civil Aviation

– Unmanned Vehicles

– Military Aviation

– Aerospace

The Global Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Report for 2019 provides analytical data that can help diversify the strong elements of the market and also provides geological distribution to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Of the general market in the overall evaluation. It also provides short and long term marketing goals and procedures along with SWOT analysis of top companies.

What our Attitude and Heading Reference System Market report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents:

Introduction Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Key Takeaways Research Methodology Attitude and Heading Reference System Market Landscape Market – Key Market Dynamics Market – Global Market Analysis Attitude and Heading Reference System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Distribution Channel Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Cover Type Attitude and Heading Reference System Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – End-Users Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Attitude and Heading Reference System Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

