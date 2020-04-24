Australia Fuel Card Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2027

Latest market study on “Australia Fuel Card Market to 2027 by Type (Branded Fuel Cards, Merchant Fuel Cards, and Universal Fuel Cards); and Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, and Toll Charge) – Analysis and Forecast”, the Australia fuel card market is estimated at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 605.8 Mn by 2027. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The growth in Australia market is attributed to the awareness regarding benefits of digital payments among people and fleet owners. Further, the players operating in the Australian market are investing significantly in the market to enhance the overall fuel card offerings as well as to decrease the fraud risk, minimize form filling, and enhance tracking and reporting capabilities. Also, fuel card players are leveraging online channels as well as mobile applications to deliver services, thereby offering omni-channel experience to their customers.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003509/

Company Profiles

BP Australia Pty. Ltd.

Caltex Australia Limited

Fleetcare Pty Ltd.

Shell Australia

WEX Australia Pty Ltd.

The growing fleet expenses has resulted in increased concerns amongst fleet owners for securing their surplus expenditure by making use of optimized fleet management. Adoption of fuel cards allow real-time actionable insights to avoid unauthorized purchases, tracking non-fuel purchases, and fleet spending limits among others. Fuel cards are helpful to both fleet owners as well as drivers. Moreover, adoption of fuel cards eradicates manual tasks including auditing and submission of receipts along with benefitting the business with discounted fuel price offers. Further, the market is anticipated to notice high growth rate during the coming years, attributed to increasing alliances and collaborations among various fuel companies, fuel card companies, and other merchants.

The major market strategy opted by the players operating in the market is expanding their loyalty offering by adding value-added services as well as expanding their fuel network by collaborating with several fuel retailers across the country. Various supermarkets as well as other retailers. Further, innovation in payment systems and intense shift of businesses towards payment digitalization is fuelling the market growth. The current trend in the fuel card industry includes omni-channel experience. Fuel card providers have started utilizing mobile applications offering services to the customers’ and assisting them in locating the nearest fuel station. Another trend is the integration of telematics to derive strong reporting facilities. Moreover, integration of additional security features such as CDCVM, PIN code and chips is helping in reduction of frauds.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003509/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Australia fuel card market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.