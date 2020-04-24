Automotive Supercapacitor Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts-AVX Corporation,Eaton Corporation,Hitachi, Ltd.

The Automotive Supercapacitor Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Automotive Supercapacitor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The supercapacitor is an alternative to a high-power pulse battery that has a longer shelf life in comparison to conventional technologies. The supercapacitor has lower energy density and higher power density than batteries. The surging demand for efficient battery products for onboard electric power for electric and hybrid vehicles has resulted in the need for supercapacitor-based battery solutions for automotive. Additionally, increasing penetration of autonomous driving systems is expected to contribute to the growth of the automotive supercapacitor market in the developed regions.

The automotive supercapacitor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of telematics and connected vehicle systems. Furthermore, the rise in demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost market growth. However, the high costs of technology adoption may hinder the growth of the automotive supercapacitor market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the development of high specific energy supercapacitor creates lucrative opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Automotive Supercapacitor industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global automotive supercapacitor market is segmented on the basis of construction, system, and application. Based on construction, the market is segmented as pseudo capacitors, electrochemical double layer capacitor (EDLC), hybrid capacitor, and others. On the basis of the system, the market is segmented as battery propulsion system, kinetic energy recovery system (KERS), start stop system, starting, lighting and ignition (SLI) system, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Supercapacitor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Supercapacitor market in these regions

