Cannula Market Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Competitive Analysis, Development, Forecast to 2027 Profiling Medtronic, Edward Lifescience, Smith & Nephew, LivaNova

This market research report administers a broad view of the Cannula market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Cannula market’s growth in terms of revenue.

Cannula is a thin tube inserted into a blood vessel or body cavity to administer medication or removal of fluid, or insert a surgical instrument. Cannulas surround the inner or outer surfaces of a trocar needle which further extends the needle length by at least half the length of the original needle. These are of different types like intravenous (IV) cannulation, nasal cannulation and oral-nasal cannulation. Venous cannulas are inserted into the veins for administration of intravenous fluids, or medicines. An arterial cannula is inserted into an artery, and is used major operations and in critical care areas to measure beat-to-beat blood pressure and to draw repeated blood samples. Cannulas also has wide applications in veterinary and aesthetic medicine.

The Cannula market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing number of minimally invasive surgeries, growing elderly population, and rising government support and investments for medical research. Uncertain regulatory framework in the medical device industry and complications associated with the cannulas like hematoma, embolism and others hamper the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the cannula market is segmented as cardiovascular surgery, oxygen therapy, general surgery, cosmetic/plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, others. By product the market is segmented into cardiac cannulas, nasal cannulas, vascular cannulas, dermatology cannulas, arthroscopy cannulas, other cannulas. Based on material, the cannula market is segmented as plastic (PVC) cannulas, silicone cannulas, metal cannulas. Based on end user, the cannula market is segmented as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), other.

An exclusive Cannula market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Cannula Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Cannula market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cannula market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Cannula market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Cannula market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Report Spotlights

– Progressive industry trends in the Cannula market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

– Business growth strategies adopted by developed and developing markets

– Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2027

– Estimation of global demand across various industries

– PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

– Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

– Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

– Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

– Global market size at various nodes of market

– Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

– Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

