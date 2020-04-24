Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market On Present State & Future Growth Prospects to 2027

Next-generation sequencing is a technique that helps in conducting various reactions simultaneously, through which DNA or RNA can be sequenced. During recent years, NGS has revolutionized cancer genetics by providing access to genomic and transcriptomic data to the researchers in this field. Most of the oncologists in developed nations such as the United States use the technique of NGS to provide better treatment for their patients.

The clinical oncology next-generation sequencing (NGS) market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rise in the prevalence of cancer, coupled with technological advancements in the field of next-generation sequencing. In addition, an increase in the preference for NGS than single-gene testing is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Caris Life Sciences

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

Illumina, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Paradigm Diagnostics, Inc.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market research survey represents a comprehensive presumption of the market and encloses imperative future estimations, industry-authenticated figures, and facts of market. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and the sellers of the market.

In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and make informed decisions. The regions covered includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The revenue is generated mainly from North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America is leading the market followed by Europe with Asia Pacific emerging in Global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – By Screening Test

1.3.2 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – By End User

1.3.3 Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. CLINICAL ONCOLOGY NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. CLINICAL ONCOLOGY NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

