Cold Plasma Equipment Market By 2027: Leading Players Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Adtec Healthcare

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Cold Plasma Equipment Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Regime and Application, the global cold plasma equipment market is expected to reach US$ 308.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 96.67 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cold plasma equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The cold plasma equipment market is bifurcated on basis of regime into low-pressure cold plasma, atmospheric cold plasma. Cold plasma (or non-equilibrium plasma) is the plasma in which the temperature of the constituents varies from one another. Cold plasma equipment therapy provides a new way to keep hospital patients safe from infections. In 2019, the atmospheric cold plasma equipment dominated the market by regime type contributing a significant share in the market. This attributes to the advantages offered by atmospheric plasma as it is a dry process, requires little energy and economic advantages offered over traditional processing techniques.

Global Cold Plasma Equipment Market – By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Cancer Treatment

Dentistry

Others

Some of the prominent players operating in cold plasma equipment market are, Nordson Corporation, Plasmatreat GmbH, Adtec Healthcare, Henniker Plasma, Europlasma NV, Tantec GmbH, TheraDep Technologies, Inc., terraplasma medical GmbH, Apyx Medical and neoplas tools GmbH. The market players are focused towards gaining significant funding and investment for development of new products in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in September 2017, US Medical Innovations (USMI) and George Washington University entered into an agreement to launch a new plasma based cancer therapy.

The cold plasma equipment market, by application, is segmented into wound healing, blood coagulation, cancer treatment, dentistry and others. In 2019, the wound healing segment captured the largest share in the global cold plasma equipment market by application. This owes to efficient results shown by cold plasma in treatment of chronic wounds leading to its rising adoption by healthcare professionals. The ability of cold plasma to disinfect, kill bacteria, prevent infection and accelerate wound recovery are some of the other factors dominating the growth of the segment. On the other hand, extensive research and development studies witnessing positing results for cold plasma as an effective treatment in cancer is likely to be responsible for cancer treatment to witness fastest growth in the cold plasma equipment market, by application.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

