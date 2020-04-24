Coronavirus’ business impact: Agricultural Tractors Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2027

segmented as follows:

Global Agricultural Tractors Market, by Drive Type

Two-wheel Drive (2WD)

Four-wheel Drive (4WD)

Global Agricultural Tractors Market, by Power Output

Below 30 HP

31 HP to 100 HP

101 HP to 200 HP

More than 200 HP

Agricultural Tractors Market, by Agriculture Application

Harvesting

Seed Sowing

Irrigation

Others

Agricultural Tractors Market, by Operation

Manual Tractors

Autonomous Tractors

Global Agricultural Tractors Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



