Coronavirus’ business impact: Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, manufactures, Regions, Market size and Forecast up to 2025

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market in the upcoming years.

The report reveals that the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market. The Durable Medical Equipment (DME) market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

companies profiled in the report include as Stryker Corporation, Baxter International, Inc. Medtronic plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medline Industries, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, ResMed, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inc. (Medical Depot Inc.) and Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

The global durable medical equipment (DME) market is segmented as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Equipment Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Crutches & Canes Walkers Others

Bathroom Safety Devices Commodes Toilet Rails/Frames Others

Medical Furniture Medical Beds Mattress Stretchers Lift Chairs Others

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Oxygen Equipment Vital Sign Monitors Infusion Pump Others



Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by End User

Hospitals

Long-term Care Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



