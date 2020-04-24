Coronavirus’ business impact: Vegan Beauty Products Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Vegan Beauty Products Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 market. Research report of this Vegan Beauty Products Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028 market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.
Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Vegan Beauty Products market over the forecast period. The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Vegan Beauty Products market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.
According to the report, the Vegan Beauty Products market is poised to register a CAGR growth throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Vegan Beauty Products space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.
Important doubts pertaining to the Vegan Beauty Products market addressed in the report:
- What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Vegan Beauty Products market?
- Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3?
- What are the latest developments and strategic alliances in the Vegan Beauty Products market?
- What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Vegan Beauty Products market landscape?
- How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?
The Vegan Beauty Products market study provides a detailed understanding of the major players operating in the Vegan Beauty Products market.
Vegan Beauty Products market segments covered in the report:
Competitive Landscape
- In 2018, L'Oréal S.A. – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Logocos Naturkosmetik AG, a leading German vegan beauty products manufacturer. As per L'Oréal, Logocos owns two leading and authentic vegan brands along with its exclusive expertise in the organic beauty space, which will be offering great advantages to the L'Oréal’s growth strategy. This acquisition reinforces the position of L'Oréal amidst the leading personal care companies offering certified & authentic vegan beauty products.
- In 2018, Cosmax Inc. – a South Korea-based leading cosmetics manufacturer – made an official announcement that it has become the first company across Asia to attain a ‘Vegan’ label from the Expertise Vegan Europe (EVE) for its exclusive unit manufacturing cruelty-free cosmetic products. This label is foreseen to establish new dimensions of the company’s growth in the vegan beauty products space.
- In 2018, O Boticário – a key player in the vegan beauty products market – expands its operations in UAE through the launch of its second retail outlet in Dubai. The official launch of this retail outlet will provide immense scope for further expansion of the company’s presence in the Middle East and tap into new customer segments via its cruelty-free beauty product offerings.