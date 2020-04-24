Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Drivers Analysis by 2026

A recent market study on the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market reveals that the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market is discussed in the presented study.

The Automotive Refinish Coatings market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

competitive landscape. Company market share analysis includes the market share of dominant players in 2015, based on their production capacities and other factors. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze source segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each source segment.

Based on product type, the automotive refinish coatings market has been segmented into primer, base coat, clear coat, activator, and filler. Based on technology type, the market has been segmented into solvent borne coatings and water borne coatings. The report comprises detailed analysis of all the segments in the regional and global markets and forecast based on current and future trends in the industry in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn). In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for automotive refinish coatings in each product segment and technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.

The report also comprises profiles of leading companies in the automotive refinish coatings market. These include BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, PPG Industries, and The Sherwin-Williams Company. Various attributes of these companies such as company overview, business strategies, and recent developments form the core of the company profiles section.

This report segments the global automotive refinish coatings market as follows:

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Product Analysis Primer Base coat Clear coat Activator Filler Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Technology Analysis Solvent Borne Water Borne Others

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market – Regional Analysis North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Spain France Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan & Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA



