Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Growth Analyzed

Global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) market during the assessment period.

key players operating in the global market for intelligent transport systems that are joining 5G automotive association to scale up product innovation. For example, Savari Inc., joined the 5G automotive association to bring cellular communications to connected cars.

Demand for better transport infrastructure is likely to increase due to technological advancement. This allows the adoption of traveler information systems, ramp meters, electronic toll collection, traffic signal coordination and red light cameras. The governments across the globe are also taking initiatives to focus on research of cutting-edge technology related to advanced products such as vehicle ad hoc networks. These major trends are poised to fuel the growth of the global market for intelligent transport systems.

The market in the APEJ is expected to exhibit a high market attractiveness index over the forecast period

In terms of value, the APEJis projected to be the most attractive market in the global intelligent transport systems (ITS) market during the forecast period. APEJis expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, this market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. In 2017, the market in the North Americais estimated to reach a value of US$ 6,995.6Mn in the year 2017, and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. North America also has a relatively large market share as compared to other countries and is the second largest region for intelligent transport systems.

