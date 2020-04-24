Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market Drivers Analysis by 2028

The global Tissue Paper Converting Machines market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Tissue Paper Converting Machines market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Tissue Paper Converting Machines market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Tissue Paper Converting Machines market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Tissue Paper Converting Machines market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

manufacturers of tissue paper products in the region. This leads to very low demand for European and American high capacity converting machines.

Slower acceptance of proper hygiene solutions and economical alternatives are the key factors hampering the growth of the global tissue paper converting machines market

In regions such as MEA and Asia Pacific (barring Japan and China), which are assumed as underdeveloped and developing regions respectively, the pace of acknowledgment of appropriate cleanliness arrangements is much slower than that of developed regions. Relating to customer hygiene products, the customers incline towards monetary arrangements when presented with premium products. As tissue paper products are only for single use, the general cost for used tissue papers every year is significantly higher than that of cotton towels and other cloths such as handkerchiefs. Despite the fact that tissue paper is useful to maintain cleanliness, its utilisation is not that effective. In addition, the utilisation of tissue paper makes a vast volume to dump. Several countries in Europe and North America have created appropriate means to recycle used tissue paper and other products of paper and reuse them to deliver fresh tissue paper. However, reuse strategies are not sufficiently developed in the underdeveloped and developing regions such as MEA and Asia Pacific (barring Japan and China). This particular factor hampers the growth of the global tissue paper converting machines market.

Compared to the MEA and APAC, the usage of tissue paper is high in South America and demand in this region is constantly increasing. Brazil is facing deep recession, while the high cost of living in Venezuela has negatively impacted the tissue paper market, which can be controlled only with the interference of the government. Despite the economic issues in the South American region, the Mexico tissue paper market is projected to perform considerably well. These factors have affected the tissue paper products market, along with the tissue paper converting machines market. Similarly in Eastern Europe, the per capita consumption of tissue paper products is slightly lower and the growth rate is hampered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has resulted in new investments by the government and economic recession in the largest Eastern European market of Russia. The tissue paper products and tissue paper converting machines market growth is expected to remain restrained in the Eastern European region as long as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

High demand for toilet rolls in North America and Western Europe to boost the global market for tissue paper converting machines

The toilet roll converting segment was valued at more than US$ 640 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period to reach more than US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2027. In terms of volume, the toilet roll converting segment was pegged at more than 1,500 Units in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period to reach more than 2,700 Units by the end of 2027. The incremental opportunity created by the market segment globally is estimated to be around US$ 435 Mn during the forecast period.

Each market player encompassed in the Tissue Paper Converting Machines market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Tissue Paper Converting Machines market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Tissue Paper Converting Machines Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Tissue Paper Converting Machines market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Tissue Paper Converting Machines market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

