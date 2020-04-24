Coronavirus threat to global Supply Chain Management Solutions Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019-2028

A recent market study on the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market reveals that the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market is discussed in the presented study.

The Supply Chain Management Solutions market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Supply Chain Management Solutions market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market. Key players profiled in the report include Aspen Technology, Inc., Comarch, IBM Corporation,, Infor, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Oracle Corporation, Plex Manufacturing Cloud, QAD, Inc., Sage, SAP SE, and Vanguard Software.

The global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market is segmented as below:

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software) Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Services) Market, by Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market, by Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Health Care

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Chemicals, Apparel etc.)

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



