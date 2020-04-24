Coronavirus threat to global Welding Equipment & Consumables Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019-2025

In 2029, the Welding Equipment & Consumables market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Welding Equipment & Consumables market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Welding Equipment & Consumables market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
Global Welding Equipment & Consumables market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Panasonic Corporation
Lincoln Electric
Miller Electric
Air Liquide
Colfax
Arcon Welding
Doncasters Group, Ltd.
DAIHEN Corporation
ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, Inc.
ESAB Group
Fronius International GmbH
Kiswel Inc.
Senor Metals Private Limited
Miyachi America Corporation
Sonics & Materials, Inc.
Obara Corporation
Voestalpine AG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
by Welding Equipment
Arc Welding
Resistant Welding
Oxy-Fuel Welding
Laser-Beam Welding
by Welding Consumables
Stick Electrodes
Solid Wires
Flux Cored Wires
SAW & Fluxes
Segment by Application
Automobile & Transportation
Building & Construction
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Oil & Gas
Metal Working
