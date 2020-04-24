Corporate Secretarial Services Market Benefit Industry, Business Opportunities, Top Manufacturers Players by 2025

Corporate Secretarial Services Market Overview:

The global corporate secretarial services market accounted to US$835.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$1,440.5 Mn by 2025.

Corporate secretarial services comprise of services offered to ensure the company’s compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements. The service provider handles the client’s company share transaction, act as an advisor to the company, and implement the decisions of the board of directors. This service also includes drafting of company documents including the memorandum of association, articles of association, agreements, allotment letter, and others.

Rising implementation of corporate secretarial service across SMEs

With the increasing global competition, business is ensuring their digital presence and are efficiently utilizing digital technology to sustain in the market. Organizations in the present era, regardless of their size, are exploiting secretarial services for effective functioning. However, several SMEs currently are still skeptical about adopting it. Factors such as fear of risks, lack of right understanding, and expenditures incurred among others may be responsible for the limited adoption. However, there are several open opportunities for SMEs prevailing in the world. They can help the SMEs to efficiently compete with larger enterprises as technology is greatly scalable and flexi.

Corporate Secretarial Services Market Key Players:

TMF GROUP

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS

DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LIMITED

MAZARS GROUP

KPMG INTERNATIONAL COOPERATIVE

MSP SECRETERIES LIMITED

LUTHER CORPORATE SERVICES SDN BHD

TRICOR GROUP

ERNST & YOUNG LTD

ECOVIS INTERNATIONAL

This worldwide Corporate Secretarial Services market research report is an expert and clear report focusing on essential and additional drivers, parts of the overall industry, driving sections and geological surveys. The analysis and estimation of significant industry patterns, market size and shares are referred to in the Corporate Secretarial Services Market Report.

Corporate Secretarial Services Market Strategic Insights:

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global corporate secretarial services industry. Few of the market initiative are listed below:

2018: ECOVIS entered into a cooperation with Wolters Kluwer for initiating negotiations regarding a content development agreement for its websites.

2018: ECOVIS announced that it is providing legal services in Israel. These services are served to a variety of customers from various sectors namely taxation, real estate entrepreneurs and contractors, manufacturers, agriculture companies, clients from the commerce & services sectors, vehicle leasing companies and retail chains.

2018: Tricor announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Fitzgerald & Law for providing cross-border services which consist of global payroll, company formation, international accounting, tax and HR across European and Asian markets.

Corporate Secretarial Services Market Table of Content:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. CORPORATE SECRETARIAL SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. CORPORATE SECRETARIAL SERVICES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. CORPORATE SECRETARIAL SERVICES – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

Corporate Secretarial Services Market Table of Content to be Continue….,

