Covid-19 Impact on Polyester Tire Cord Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Polyester Tire Cord Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polyester Tire Cord Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Polyester Tire Cord Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Polyester Tire Cord Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Polyester Tire Cord Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Polyester Tire Cord market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Polyester Tire Cord market include _Hyosung, Kordsa Global, Kolon Industries, Shenma, Junma, Century Enka, Performance Fibers, Far Eastern Group, Hailide, Kordarna Plus A.S., Shifeng, Madura Industrial Textiles, Haiyang Chemical, Taiji, Teijin, SRF Ltd, Cordenka

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Tire Cord Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Breaking Strength Less than 150N

1.4.3 150N-250N

1.4.4 More than 250N

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polyester Tire Cord Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polyester Tire Cord Industry

1.6.1.1 Polyester Tire Cord Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Polyester Tire Cord Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Polyester Tire Cord Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Polyester Tire Cord Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polyester Tire Cord Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polyester Tire Cord Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Polyester Tire Cord Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polyester Tire Cord Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Polyester Tire Cord Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polyester Tire Cord Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Polyester Tire Cord Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Polyester Tire Cord Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Hyosung

8.1.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hyosung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Hyosung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Hyosung Product Description

8.1.5 Hyosung Recent Development

8.2 Kordsa Global

8.2.1 Kordsa Global Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kordsa Global Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Kordsa Global Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Kordsa Global Product Description

8.2.5 Kordsa Global Recent Development

8.3 Kolon Industries

8.3.1 Kolon Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kolon Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Kolon Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Kolon Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Kolon Industries Recent Development

8.4 Shenma

8.4.1 Shenma Corporation Information

8.4.2 Shenma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Shenma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Shenma Product Description

8.4.5 Shenma Recent Development

8.5 Junma

8.5.1 Junma Corporation Information

8.5.2 Junma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Junma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Junma Product Description

8.5.5 Junma Recent Development

8.6 Century Enka

8.6.1 Century Enka Corporation Information

8.6.2 Century Enka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Century Enka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Century Enka Product Description

8.6.5 Century Enka Recent Development

8.7 Performance Fibers

8.7.1 Performance Fibers Corporation Information

8.7.2 Performance Fibers Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Performance Fibers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Performance Fibers Product Description

8.7.5 Performance Fibers Recent Development

8.8 Far Eastern Group

8.8.1 Far Eastern Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Far Eastern Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Far Eastern Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Far Eastern Group Product Description

8.8.5 Far Eastern Group Recent Development

8.9 Hailide

8.9.1 Hailide Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hailide Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Hailide Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hailide Product Description

8.9.5 Hailide Recent Development

8.10 Kordarna Plus A.S.

8.10.1 Kordarna Plus A.S. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kordarna Plus A.S. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Kordarna Plus A.S. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Kordarna Plus A.S. Product Description

8.10.5 Kordarna Plus A.S. Recent Development

8.11 Shifeng

8.11.1 Shifeng Corporation Information

8.11.2 Shifeng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Shifeng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Shifeng Product Description

8.11.5 Shifeng Recent Development

8.12 Madura Industrial Textiles

8.12.1 Madura Industrial Textiles Corporation Information

8.12.2 Madura Industrial Textiles Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Madura Industrial Textiles Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Madura Industrial Textiles Product Description

8.12.5 Madura Industrial Textiles Recent Development

8.13 Haiyang Chemical

8.13.1 Haiyang Chemical Corporation Information

8.13.2 Haiyang Chemical Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Haiyang Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Haiyang Chemical Product Description

8.13.5 Haiyang Chemical Recent Development

8.14 Taiji

8.14.1 Taiji Corporation Information

8.14.2 Taiji Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Taiji Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Taiji Product Description

8.14.5 Taiji Recent Development

8.15 Teijin

8.15.1 Teijin Corporation Information

8.15.2 Teijin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Teijin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Teijin Product Description

8.15.5 Teijin Recent Development

8.16 SRF Ltd

8.16.1 SRF Ltd Corporation Information

8.16.2 SRF Ltd Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 SRF Ltd Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 SRF Ltd Product Description

8.16.5 SRF Ltd Recent Development

8.17 Cordenka

8.17.1 Cordenka Corporation Information

8.17.2 Cordenka Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Cordenka Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Cordenka Product Description

8.17.5 Cordenka Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Polyester Tire Cord Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Polyester Tire Cord Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Polyester Tire Cord Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Polyester Tire Cord Sales Channels

11.2.2 Polyester Tire Cord Distributors

11.3 Polyester Tire Cord Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Polyester Tire Cord Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

