COVID-19 impact: Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market Report 2019 with Key Players, Regions, Trends, Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market landscape?
Segmentation of the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amway Global
Pentair
Panasonic Corporation
Culligan International
Philips
Best Water Technology Group
Coway
Brita
Katadyn Group
Haier Strauss Water
Halo Source
3M Center
Ion Exchange India Limited
Eureka Forbes Limited
Tata Chemicals
Kent RO System
Hindustan Unilever
A O Smith Corporation
Paragon Water System
Eco Water Systems
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
UV Sterilizer Only
UV sterilizer with integrated pre-filter package
Other
Segment by Application
Household
Commercial
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market
- COVID-19 impact on the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Point-of-Use (POU) Water Purifiers market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment
